FOI: INEC Demands N1.5bn From Law Firm For Voters’ Register

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has demanded the payment of ₦1.5 billion from a law firm, V-C Ottaokpuku & Associates, for the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the National Register of Voters across all polling units in Nigeria.

The firm had invoked the Freedom of Information (FOI) Act to request access to the certified copy of the nationwide voters’ register.

In its response dated October 13, 2025, and signed by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, the Commission stated that the request was approved under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) 2011 and Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022, which permit access to public records upon formal application.

However, the Commission said the ₦1,505,901,750 fee must be paid to cover the cost of producing the documents before the process could proceed.

INEC’s letter read in part:

“The Commission has approved your request for a copy of the National Register of Voters for the entire country and the existing polling units in all the electoral wards in Nigeria pursuant to Section 15 of the Electoral Act 2022.

You are hereby requested to pay the sum of ₦1,505,901,750 being the cost of production.

Kindly pay the said amount into INEC Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) and present the proof of payment (e-receipt) in order to proceed with your request.”

The development has generated public debate on the cost and accessibility of electoral data, with legal experts arguing that such financial barriers could undermine the spirit of transparency intended by the Freedom of Information Act.