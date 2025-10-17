FOI Act: MRA Condemns INEC’s Exorbitant Charge For Information Request

Media Rights Agenda (MRA) yesterday condemned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for attempting to frustrate a legitimate Freedom of Information (FOI) request by demanding an outrageous fee of over N1.5 billion for a copy of the National Register of Voters and list of polling units in Nigeria, describing its demand as a blatant at- tempt to weaponise cost as a tool for denying ac- cess to vital public in- formation.

In a statement issued in Lagos, MRA’s Executive Director, Mr. Edetaen Ojo, said: “The National Register of Voters and the list of polling units are arguably the most essential public records needed by civil society organisations, political parties, election observers, and the media to effectively monitor the electoral process.

He added: “Placing such a colossal financial barrier in the way of a requester, INEC is deliberately hindering the public’s right and ability to scrutinise its operations, thereby compromising transparency and avoiding accountability.”