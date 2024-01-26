Focus, Shun Social Media, Sports Minister Tells Team

The Minister of Sports, John Enoh, has urged the Super Eagles players to shun social media for now and remain focused on the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Cote d’Ivoire. He said it was important for the players not to read or think about the views of Nigerians, who are eager to see them win the cup.

Enoh said: At a moment like this, forget about social media. For this moment, don’t even look at your WhatsApp messages, so that you don’t lose concentration. There are a lot of comments from Nigerians that are too eager to have you continue to win so don’t get distracted and remain focused. “Use this tournament to make additional name for yourself.

Imagine that you win this tournament and go down in sports history as the young men that gave our country the fourth AFCON.” The minister charged the players to go all out for the R16 tie against the Lions of Cameroon. “Our next match is against Cameroon, and let’s use every match to improve ourselves more and more. Let’s win this for our President and our country.”