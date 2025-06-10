Focus On Your Mandate, Don’t Be Distracted, Tinubu Tells Wike

Share

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday urged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, not to be distracted by busybodies and naysayers but to focus on his mandate to transform the nation’s capital.

Tinubu made this known as he inaugurated the rehabilitated and refurbished International Conference Centre (ICC) Abuja, which was renamed in his honor as the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to the President, the refurbished international conference center was part of his administration’s determined efforts to change the way things were done and to reflect Nigeria as people of quality, people of character, people of determination, and people of great spirits.

The President said his administration was aware that modern infrastructure remained the backbone of economic prosperity.

Tinubu also said the rehabilitated conference centre was a reflection of Nigeria’s commitment to “regional diplomacy, continental trade discussions, global partnerships, and many more thoughtful, well-outlined goals that reflect our Nigerian first”.

The President also informed his political friends, appointees and government officials that there won’t be free usage of the conference centre for social or corporate events.

The event was also attended by the FCT Minister Wike; Senate President Godswill Akpabio; Ministers Wale Edun (Finance and Economy) and Lateef Fagbemi (Justice), among others

“And I am glad, Nyesom Wike, you are reflecting that. Don’t pay attention to busybodies and the bystanders, and whatever they say. Continue with your good work. You are a transformational leader. You have the vision, foresight and determination to succeed.

“Through the Renewed Hope Agenda, we are determined to renew the infrastructural and other key sectors of this country (including) transportation, healthcare, education, energy and urban development.

“Because we understand that modern infrastructure is the backbone of a thriving economy in an inclusive and progressive society.

“You must obey what the landlord says. You want to use this place, you gonna pay for it,” Tinubu said in allusion to the statement earlier made by the FCT minister that the usage of the halls in the conference centre would attract fees.“

