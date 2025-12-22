Focus On Safety: Tirex Petroleum Honours Offshore Professionals

The management of Tirex Petroleum & Energy Limited, a subsidiary of Still Earth Holdings, has recognised and rewarded outstanding offshore workers for exemplary safety consciousness and adherence to best practices at the second edition of its FOCUS on Safety initiative—an acronym for Formulate, Organize, Communicate, Undertake and Summarize.

The ceremony, held recently in Lagos, celebrated offshore professionals whose dedication and vigilance contributed significantly to improving safety standards across oil rig operations in 2025.

Recipients of the 2025 Safety Excellence Awards include Barry Owiriwa, Offshore Installation Manager at Shelf Drilling; James Odomo, Roustabout at Shelf Drilling; Prince Nwinor, Utility Staff at Delta Hospitality Limited; and Sunday Babalola, Utility Staff at Delta Hospitality Limited.

The awardees were recognised for demonstrating strong leadership, compliance, and commitment to safe offshore operations.

Delivering a keynote address titled “Advancing Workplace Safety Standards,” the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Manager for West Africa Operations at Shelf Drilling, Mr. Izugbokwe Chukwudi, highlighted people, processes, and the environment as the three critical pillars required to drive sustainable safety performance.

He emphasised that organisations must recruit the right people, provide adequate training, and equip them with effective systems and procedures.

According to him, safety is not a standalone goal but an integral part of operational excellence, requiring continuous improvement, behavioural awareness, and investment in training and systems.