Focus On IBB’s Revelations In New Book, Buhari’s Aide Tells Vatsa’s Family

A former aide to President Muhammadu Buhari has faulted the claim by the spokesperson of Major General Jiya Mamman Vatsa’s family, Mr Jonathan Vatsa, that he knew why the former Head of State did not attend the recent book launch of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida. Vatsa had told New Telegraph that he knew why Buhari did not attend the book launch by his predecessor in office.

But Buhari’s aide, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, asked the Vatsas to focus on the issues IBB raised in his book and why their breadwinner was killed by his friend.

He said: “The Vatsa family’s reaction to the book: ‘A Journey of Service’ by the former Military President must have shocked many people. “While varied opinions are being expressed on the sad execution of Major General Jiya Mamman Vatsa, the family spokesperson, Mr. Jonathan Vatsa appeared on Sunday Telegraph newspaper as showing no emotion or concerns about the fate that befell their breadwinner.

“Jonathan Vatsa, the family spokesman who was asked about the family’s reaction to the shocking execution of General Vatsa by the government led by his friend, President Babangida following an alleged military coup, brushed aside the journalist’s question and chose to delve into a speculation about an issue he knows nothing about, offering explanations for the reason for President Buhari’s absence at the book launch. “Who appointed him as Buhari’s spokesman?

How did he know the reason for the failure of the former president to be present? In any case, if it’s their family’s choice to be evasive about the fate that befell their family head and embrace those who were his tormentors, is it their business to tell Buhari how to conduct himself in the situation he found himself following the death of his mother while he was under detention?

“The Vatsa family should rather keep quiet about this book and stay out of the limelight instead of presenting themselves as a laughing stock in the public.”

