Focus On Ethics, Technology, Bail Administration As Ondo NBA Celebrates

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State celebrated its Law Week with a focus on the ethics of the legal profession as legal professionals from different parts of the country converged on the city. reports on the weeklong activities.

Law Week is usually the time when lawyers and judges take a retrospective look at their profession, correct lapses, and chart ways forward. This year’s edition of the Law Week held in Ondo in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State focused on the ethics of the profession.

Members of the Bar and Bench took a critical look at the subject matter and proffered solutions to the issues affecting the law profession. The preponderance of opinions of judges and lawyers heaped the blame of erosion of ethics on institutional failures of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the National Judicial Council (NJC), and the Body of Benchers.

The weeklong activities started with Ethical Football Match between the NBA and Nigerian Medical Association, (NMA), worship services, Health Walk, paying homage to the paramount ruler of the kingdom and two days of intellectual reassessment of topical and relevant legal issues, drawing speakers from the top echelon of the Bar and Bench.

Dying embers of ethics

The session formally took off with Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN), who was the keynote speaker, dwelling on the theme: Dying Embers of Professional Ethics: Blunted Sword of the Gate Keepers. Ali, a legal practitioner of over 40 years, after analysing such components of the theme as “dying embers,” “blunted sword,’’ and “the gatekeepers,” identified the legal frame work governing ethics of lawyers in Nigeria, defining the core principles of professional ethics in the process.

He took a short historical excursion into the ethics of the legal profession as well as the specific ethical rules from the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners, RPC, 2007. Ali dissected what he termed the symptoms of decline, the root causes of the decline, and the consequences for justice delivery and the society at large.

He identified the roles of the gatekeepers in reviving the dying embers of professional ethics in the legal profession, in particular, and the judiciary at large. Ali said in Nigeria, the Rules of Professional Conduct for Legal Practitioners (RPC) lists comprehensive ethical code mandating honesty, fairness, confidentiality, loyalty to clients, and duty to the court.

These codes, however, he said, “are regrettably more often sacrificed on the altar of personal interest and professional expediency The Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC), the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Body of Benchers, Law Faculties and the Nigerian Law School, Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SAN) and Legal Elders, the Judiciary, the General Legal Community and general public, Legal Practitioners Privileges Committee, (LPPC) all act as gatekeepers.’’

Ali said that while no one has queried the fact that integrity, objectivity, confidentiality, accountability, and competence are the core principles of professional ethics for legal practitioners, many have raised questions on how far practitioners have adhered to these principles.

Also, Ali identified the root causes of the ethical decline. According to him, “Weak legal and institutional frameworks, diminishing legal education and mentorship, financial pressures and social economic realities, lack of continuous professional development, erosion of moral compass and value system, institutional failures of oversight bodies like the NBA, NJC, LPDC, peer protectionism and the culture of silence and political and economic interference in disciplinary processes.

‘‘For Justice and Society, the result of the failure in ethics manifests in “compromised access to Justice, judicial corruption and rule of law erosion, loss of international credibility and negative impact on democratic governance.”

Disciplinary mechanisms

Ali did not only identify the problems; he volunteered courses of action. Gatekeepers, he said, “must strengthen disciplinary mechanisms, restore the integrity of legal education and entry standards, promote a culture of continuing education and ethical standards, enhance transparency and accountability in judicial oversight.

‘‘Encourage ethical leadership and peer accountability, shield the legal profession from political and commercial interference, leverage technology for ethical governance, promote ethical leadership and role modeling and fundamentally improve on the welfare and remuneration within the profession.

‘‘To revive the dying embers of professional ethics in the legal profession. He urged all stakeholders to rise up to the occasion with courage, vision, and integrity. “Ethics must cease to be a lofty ideal and become the lived reality of every practitioner. Only then can the Nigerian legal profession regain its sharp edge as a true guardian of justice and the rule of law.”

Systemic factors

In his discussion, Dr Wahab Shittu (SAN), did not take a fundamentally different position from the guest speaker; he agreed that ethics are deteriorating despite decades-old rules, saying that systemic factors contributed to the decadence. According to him, “many infractions go unreported. Clients often lack the knowledge or resolve to challenge their own lawyers, and colleagues hesitate to call out peers.

In this vacuum, rogue actors operate with impunity.” Shittu said there is a dangerous ’not my business’ attitude. “We have had anecdotes of courtroom colleagues sharing tips for playing fast and loose with rules, or law firms tolerating small deception in billing. This insidious normalisation dulls our ethical instincts.”

While discussing conditions encouraging the loss of ethics, Shittu said, “The legal market is competitive. Overwork, underpay and the lure of quick gains in an economy under strain may tempt some to cut corners. Combined with technologies that facilitate e-filing and remote work, which can distance attorneys from oversight, the opportunities for unethical shortcuts have grown.”

Shittu further noted, “Practitioners have a responsibility to uphold the integrity and credibility of the ju- diciary.” He said the fact that the Ondo City Bar is discussing the issues “means the bar is unwilling to surrender its honours,” he therefore counseled all, “must recommit to the oath taken as practitioners and to one another.” He asked legal practitioners to, “police their ranks with the same zeal they expect the courts to police the truth.”

His words “In sum, one main requirement for delivering on sound ethical standards is for all of us to resolve to be jurists obsessed only with the theory of justice.” In his contributions, Muyiwa Akinboro (SAN), did not detour from his colleagues; he, however, said that more actions have to be taken without delay to arrest the drift into the total ethical death of the profession.

This position was also shared by Sule Usman (SAN), a Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe, who chaired the opening session, said, “Lawyers and indeed all players in the profession should be ethical in all their dealings and uphold national and global standards in their practice.”

Administration of justice

Another session during the law week focused on; Legal Technology in the Administration of Justice, and featured a lead presentation by Mrs Titilola Akinlawon (SAN), who highlighted the technological challenges facing the administration of justice and volunteered ways to tackle them.

The session, which had discussants drawn from across the professions, agreed that much more still has to be done to leverage the technological advances available to users. Foluke Dada-Lawanson, Professor and legal practitioner, Dickson Ogunfuyi, and others, who led the discussion of the topic agreed that there are indeed technological gaps to be filled and opportunities to be capitalised upon.

Relating the topic to Ondo State, Ogunfuyi said, “The Ondo State Judiciary’s Court Information Management System (CoMiS), a home-grown legal technology innovation, has transformed the administration of justice by digitising core processes such as affidavits, probate, e-filing, case tracking, and revenue monitoring.

This, he said has significantly reduced delays, improved transparency, enhanced public access to services, and strengthened accountability within the judicial system. Though he admitted that “digital literacy gaps, infrastructure limitations and resistance to change remain, he said CoMiS demonstrates that technology is both desirable and inevitable in modern justice delivery, adding that with, “continued expansion, staff training, stronger ICT infrastructure, and legislative support,” the State may soon become “a model for a faster, more transparent, and citizen-centred judiciary.

Bail

Focusing on the topic; Bail Ad- ministration in Nigeria: Balancing the Presumption of Innocence and Public Interest, chaired by the Justice Feyisayo Kuteyi, the guest speaker, Samson Osagie, who is the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Edo State, considered the provision of Section 36(5) of the Nigerian 1999 Constitution on the presumption of innocence of an accused person until the court has found them guilty of the charge against them, among other legal provisions.

Osagie directed the attention of participants to the exercise of the discretionary power of the court to grant or refuse to grant bail to an accused applicant, cautioning that this must be exercised judicially and judiciously at all times. He also listed necessary factors to be considered before the court could exercise such power, such as the health condition of the applicant, the seriousness of the offence alleged against him or her, and other related facts.

The judge, Osagie said, must not underplay but note the importance of obtaining evidence or other evidence presented before the court as well as the importance of public interest, which has to be balanced against the presumption of innocence.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo (Rtd), Magistrate Samuel Sekooni, Femi Chris Akinbinu as well as Oluwatobiloba Adeyeri, who led discussions of the main paper, with onsite and online participants, agreed with the position that the issue of prison congestion across the correctional centres in Nigeria by awaiting trial detainees is largely rooted in the refusal of the court to grant more pre-trial bails to such detainees.

Justice Taiwo added this failure is not a failure of the judges alone but of the counsels and parties to disputes. The discussants agreed on making the conditions for surety more realistic and less unbearable when the issues are not criminal in nature.

There was also the consensus that all players in the profession have to do more than what is being done now to rework the bail process to be fair to all. It was the general consensus that granting of bail still remains under the exercise of the discretionary power by the court and that all players in the legal profession have to correctly play their parts to make the process fair to all.

Arbitration and mediation

The concluding session of the lec- ture series was on the topic: Beyond Reforms in the Arbitration and Me- diation Act 2024, with Oluwaseyilayo Ojo (SAN), as the guest speaker. The session featured Mrs Oyinkansola Badejo-Okusanya, Mofesomo Tayo Oyetibo (SAN), and Mrs Banke Olagbegi-Oloba as discussants.

They looked at the enabling laws governing arbitration and mediation, the limitless opportunities available for conflict resolution in the practice, and the prospects in it for legal prac- titioners. The session had representation from the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, the Osemawe of Ondo, and the Ondo State Governor, who was represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Dr Kayode Ajulo (SAN).