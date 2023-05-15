Focus On Devolution Of Power, State Police, Others –Mimiko Tells President-Elect

The daunting task before the incoming administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is how to unite Nigerians as well as ensuring that he works on the devolution of power in the country.

Former governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimikol, who stated this, also said Tinubu must carry through the ongoing economic reforms of the present administration such as the cashless policy and the removal of subsidy on fuel.

Mimiko spoke on the topic: “Good Governance and Accountability: Setting the Agenda for Nigeria’s In- coming Administration” at the 2nd Change and Development Forum of the Dare Adeboye Foundation over the weekend.

The Foundation was instituted in the memory of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, who died two years ago. Speaking on devolution of power, Mimiko said there was a near consensus by the political parties on the need to devolve more resources to the sub-nationals.

He said: “This is the way to go. I recognise that this may still fall short of advocacy for resource control in some quarters, but it, doubtlessly, is a step in the right direction. “Let the incoming administration put in motion the necessary legal instrument for its actualization, and thereby strengthen the capacity of the federating units to act as locus of social development indeed.”

He also emphasized on the urgent need to stop the wastage associated with the subsidy regime. According to him, this has become more urgent in view of the disclosure by the World Bank that 96% of the country’s revenue was deployed to service debt in 2022, while subsidy has gulped N3.6 trillion this year.

He said: “It is beyond common sense for the subsidy of petroleum resources to remain. “The good news is that there is consensus on this among the frontline presidential candidates, including that of the Labour Party.

“Another central issue consequent on this will be the cushioning of the effects of subsidy removal on the people, especially those on the lowest rung of the ladder, the holoi poloi.” Speaking further, he said: “Delivering an effective cushioning programme that is effective, equitable and impactful will be the challenge of the next administration.

“Be it conditional cash transfer, education, health, transportation, general social services subsidy – either universal or targeted, etc. must be transparent, lever- aging on common sense and cutting-edge technology.”

He also spoke on the cashless economy, even as he challenged the Tinubu government to ensure its continuity “in a more organised, sensitive and effective way.”