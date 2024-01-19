Focus On Delivering Good Governance To Nigerians, Adebayo Tells Tinubu, APC

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has urged President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), to focus on governance and stop politicking.

Adebayo in a statement issued said the President and the ruling party should know where to draw the curtain between being good at governance and being good at politicking, stressing that the two sometimes appear contradictory.

He advised the President not to follow the crowd, but instead, give good governance to Nigerians, citing the late Awolowo who always differed from his peers as an example.

Adebayo said: “It was not for nothing that Awolowo was different from his peers in gravitas and focus.

“You can summon alertness, discipline, gravitas, lifestyles, and, outlook necessary to bring order to your initial chaos.

“There was no way we didn’t have good reasons to suspect that things would be stuck, but you can adapt to adopt.”