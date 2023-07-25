Focus More On Social Projects – Gov Bago Tells N-HYPPADEC

…says 32% benefit not enough for Niger

Governor of Niger State, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Umar Bago has urged the management of the National-Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) to focus more on social Projects that would benefit communities in Niger, as the host State.

He made the disclosure when the management paid him a courtesy visit at the government house Minna on Tuesday.

He also expressed dismay at what the State gets saying that “32% benefit for the State is not enough.”

He reiterated the commitment of the state government to partnering with the commission for effective and efficient service delivery hence the Niger state has not been really recognized appropriately in the position of power generation in Nigeria considering the state hosting of four dams.

The governor advocated for the need to ensure adequate sensitization and enlightenment of the communities to save lives and properties of the citizens as well as clearing water channels to curb flooding, just as to synergize with the state government in times of project implementations to avoid duplication.

Earlier, the Managing Director, HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa while commending the contributions of the State in the actualization of the Commission, pledged to boost the cordial working relationship for better operations.

Furthermore, Yelwa revealed that the Commission has amended its name to National – Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC), saying that “we now have additional four States which include; Gombe, Taraba, Nassarawa, and Kaduna admitted.

He noted that Niger state has the highest local councils of 17 with 3 area offices in New Bussa, Gwada, and Bida.