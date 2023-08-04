Focus, Don’t Allow Money To Distract You, Says Mbachu, Egan

Former women national team star, Stella Mbachu, has advised the Super Falcons currently at the FIFA Women World Cup in Australia/New Zealand, to do away with any distraction that will affect them ahead of the crucial Round of 16 game against European champion, England. There has been several news concerning their payments with FIFA Secretary General, Fatma Samoura, been quoted after the team finished second behind co-host, Australia, that it was because of the Super Falcons that the federation decided to pay the players directly.

Also, former Arsenal great, Ian Wright, recently twitted that the Nigeria Football Federation should pay the girls with other publications claiming the federation are not ready to pay the team what rightly belong to them. Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Thursday, Mbachu said the team should focus on their game.

“The money is going to be theirs, the whole world knows about the money, they should forget whether the NFF will be collecting it or not,” she said. “All they need to do now is to focus on their game, they should do away with that money distraction because to me it is just a distraction, the truth is that, what they are going to earn is already in the public domain, so why disturb themselves?

“All they should understand is the fact that after the competition, the money will surely be paid to them.” In his own words, former U-20 coach, Ndem Egan, who discovered some of the players currently in the team at the U-20 level, said they should just forget about the money and see how they can get as far as possible at the World Cup.

Egan led the U-20 team to their best finish at the 2010 U-20 Women’s World Cup in Germany, losing to the host country in the final, a feat repeated four years later with the team losing again to Germany. Egan said: “The members associations already have what they will collect from FIFA, the money going to the players is their own match bonus or whatever FIFA are trying to call it.

“FIFA decided to take that decision due to reports emanating from Nigeria that the girls don’t always get what belong to them, so they decided to go through this route. “If the money is coming through the federation, there is no problem about that because all the world now privy to what the players are getting from a stage of the competition to another, at the end of the day, they will get their money.”

The Super Falcons drew goal- less against Olympic Games champion, Canada, before defeating co-host, Australia 3-2 while ending the group stage with another goalless draw against Republic of Ireland to finish second and a date with England on Monday.