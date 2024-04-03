Focus: Bar Beach The Great Wall

The Lagos Bar Beach had developed a reputation for overflowing its banks and claiming lives and properties. The Victoria Island side of the ocean front had been threatened while about eight to 14 metres of the ocean bank was eroded annually. Many times, the Ahmadu Bello Way, the road closest to its banks, was closed for safety reasons. Government’s efforts to reclaim the ocean front included the development of a modern city on the Atlantic coast, known as Eko Atlantic City – A residential and business district standing on 10 million square metres of land reclaimed from the ocean.

The new city will be protected by an 8.5-kilometre-long revetement that would protect the city and adjourning Victoria Island from the most ruthless force of the ocean, known as the Great Wall of Lagos. The protective sea wall, meant to secure lives and properties along about 180 kilometres of the Lagos Coastal zones, is constructed with the highest standard of marine engineering available globally. The Great Wall of Lagos, subjected to various integrity tests by a team of highly skilled marine engineers in Europe was declared strong enough to protect the city of Lagos from the most ruthless torrent of ocean surge expected in the next 1000 years.