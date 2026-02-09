FOC Eastern Naval Command Honours Officers On Appointment At Sendoff Ceremony

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, (ENC) Rear Admiral CD Okehie, has organised a befitting send-off ceremony in honour of senior officers and officers on appointment.

A total of 21 senior officers and officers were celebrated for their dedication, professionalism, and invaluable contributions to the operational effectiveness of the Command.

Notable among them were the immediate past Fleet Commander Eastern Fleet, Rear Admiral KO Oguntuga, the outgoing Command Operations Officer, Rear Admiral CE Oji, as well as other senior officers and officers who have served meritoriously within the Command.

The ceremony, which was held at the Command’s Swimming Pool Complex, attracted the presence of very senior officers from within and outside the Command, alongside other distinguished guests.

The FOC congratulated the officers on their new appointments and charged them to remain steadfast and committed to excellence in their respective places of assignment. He further re-emphasised his leadership philosophy anchored on four key pillars: Professionalism, Operational Readiness, Welfare of Personnel, as well as Synergy and Collaboration.