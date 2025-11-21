FOBTOB Seeks Reversal Of Planned Satchet Alcoholic Drinks Ban

…says N2trn industry threatened

Following the Senate’s directive to NAFDAC to ban alcoholic beverages in sachets and less than 200ml bottles, members of Food, Beverages and Tobacco Senior Staff Association (FOBTOB) have called on the lawmakers to revisit the order as its implementation will have a devastating effect on the economy and employment.

Speaking to newsmen in Lagos, the National President of FOBTOB, Comrade Jimoh Oyibo, said the ban would have serious implications as investment in machinery and raw materials close that is close to N2 trillion may go down the drain.

He said in addition, over 500,000 direct employees, and an estimated five million indirect workers, including companies supplying materials for production, marketers, distributors, and others would have their employment jeopardised.

According to Comrade Oyibo, the capacity utilisation of those companies will be eroded, and the recent improvements witnessed will be lost.

He added that Indigenous businesses were prone to lose as confidence of local entrepreneurs in the economy will be shaken, while the proliferation of adulterated, unregulated, unregistered, and unbranded alcoholic beverages will become high.

He said the ban would only give opportunity for smugglers to flood the market with foreign brands, which would ultimately result in loss of revenue.

According to Comrade Oyibo, the draft National Alcohol Policy was validated by the Committee set up for that purpose, with NAFDAC representatives included, in October 2025 (just last month) and It is therefore of concerning that the same NAFDAC approached the Senate who has reportedly directed that NAFDAC should implement a ban on the sachet alcoholic beverages.

He said that part of the issues raised by NAFDAC was that alcohol was being abused by minors. How- ever, several empirical research independently conducted by the government have dismissed this claim.

According to him, “irrespective of this outcome, the industry invested over a billion naira for campaigns and advertisements across the nation to promote responsible alcohol consumption and discourage underage abuse of the products; and these campaigns have been impactful in discouraging alcohol consumption by under-aged persons.”

He said unlike the House of Representatives that called for a public hearing to ensure an informed resolution was made, the Senate appeared to have listened to only one side.

He called on the Senate to invite relevant stakeholders to a public hearing in order to “hear the other side” and be adequately educated to make an informed decision.

“Prior to the above, the Senate should please rescind its directive to NAFDAC to ban alcoholic beverages in sachet and upwards of 200ml PET/glass bottle from December 31st 2025. “The Senate should carefully look at and consider the endorsement of the validated National Alcohol Policy in view of its multi-sectoral implementation framework.