The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has voided all import declarations made during the initial implementation period of 4% Free-on-Board (FOB).

To this end, the Service has asked stakeholders, to recapture entries in a statement issued on Monday by the Customs spokesperson Abdullahi Maiwada.

The decision to cancel previous declarations and give room for recapturing, according to customs was part of its broader effort to be a public-centric organisation that ensures efficient service delivery.

Affected stakeholders are urged to promptly recapture their entries through the designated customs processing platforms.

The service said measures had been put in place to ensure seamless processes.

Customs Commands nationwide have been directed to provide the necessary assistance and clarifications to importers and agents requiring support during this period.

Part of the statement reads: “Sequel to the earlier press release announcing the suspension of the 4% Free-on-Board (FOB) charge on imports, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) wishes to inform stakeholders that all import declarations made during the initial implementation period have been cancelled.

“This measure is necessary to ensure clarity, maintain consistency in customs operations, and prevent any disruptions in clearance processes.

“Affected importers, customs agents, and stakeholders are, therefore, required to recapture their declarations to proceed with the clearance of their goods.

” In addition, all stakeholders affected are urged to promptly recapture their entries through the designated customs processing platforms.

“The NCS has put measures in place to ensure this process is seamless.

“Customs Commands nationwide have been directed to provide the necessary assistance and clarifications to importers and agents requiring support during this period”, it said.

The Service expressed commitment to implementing government fiscal policies in alignment with the provisions of the Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 through robust consultation and dialogue with all stakeholders.

