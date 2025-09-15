FNITCC Atlanta: Fidelity Bank To Spotlight Fintech’s Role In US –Africa Trade

Tier-one lender, Fidelity Bank Plc, will host a high-profile panel session titled “Digital Railroads: Powering US–Africa Commerce Through Fintech” at the upcoming Fidelity Nigeria International Trade and Creative Connect (FNITCC) in Atlanta, USA.

The session, scheduled for Friday, September 19, 2025, will explore how fintech is reshaping cross-border trade by enabling seamless payments, improving access to finance, and driving financial inclusion across Africa and the diaspora.

The panel will bring together some of the brightest minds in digital finance including: Aisha N. Ahmad, CFA, Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria; Seyi Ebenezer, Founder of Payaza Africa, and a seasoned fintech entrepreneur with over 15 years of experience scaling payment gateways across 20 African countries, Canada, the USA, and UAE; and Charles Oligbo, Founder & CEO of Sawport, an AI-powered platform designed for real-time customer engagement in the diaspora and on the continent.

Speaking ahead of the session, Isaiah Ndukwe, Divisional Head, Agric. and Exports, Fidelity Bank Plc, highlighted fintech’s unique role in unlocking Africa’s trade potential, saying: “The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is projected to boost intra-African trade by more than 50% by 2030. But challenges like fragmented payment systems, currency conversion, and limited trade finance continue to hold businesses back.

“Fintechs are uniquely positioned to address these gaps— enabling real-time, low-cost cross-border payments, offering alternative financing for SMEs, creating digital identities for exporters, and facilitating diaspora remittances and investments. This is why we’re putting fintech at the heart of discussions at FNITCC Atlanta.”