FMSPORTS9 CEO Congratulates Eagles On Progress

The Chief Executive Officer of FMSPORTS9, Femi Bamisaye, has congratulated the Super Eagles following their commanding performance and victory over Tunisia, a result that sealed Nigeria’s qualification from the group stage at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria dominated large spells of the encounter, controlling possession and tempo while racing into a three-goal lead against the North African side.

The Super Eagles’ display underlined their attacking intent, tactical discipline, and overall authority in the group, confirming their place in the knockout rounds of the competition.

Bamisaye, a Nigeria-bor n football administrator based in South Africa, welcomed Nigeria’s progression, describing the performance as a reflection of the country’s football quality and depth.