FMR TVC News Boss’ Debut The Morayo Show To Go Live Jan. 5

Notable Nigerian TV Host and the immediate past Managing Director of TVC Entertainment Channel, Morayo Afolabi-Brown (MAB), has disclosed that she is opening an ultra modern studio to host the much anticipated The Morayo Show in Lagos. According to her, The Morayo Show will officially go live on January 5th on YouTube, with syndication on News Central TV, TVC Entertainment, and NTA.

Speaking during a press briefing on ‘The Morayo Show’ & Studio launch in Lagos, the former deputy director of Programmes at TVC News explained that ‘The Morayo Show’ was born out of conviction.

Afolabi-Brown said: “Today is not just about opening a studio or announcing a television show. Today is about transition, purpose, and the courage to evolve. “My name is Morayo Afolabi-Brown. I am an award-winning television presenter with over 20 years of experience in Nigerian media.

For many years, I had the privilege of hosting YourView, Nigeria’s number one all-female breakfast show, a platform that shaped national conversations, amplified women’s voices, and challenged perspectives. I am deeply grateful for that chapter. “But after 12 years, something within me shifted.”

According to her, in August, she made one of the boldest decisions of her career. “I stepped away from TVC Communications to step into the unknown. Not because the platform was small, but because the vision had become bigger.

I realized that I was no longer fulfilled simply talking at people. I felt a strong pull, one I can only describe as a divine assignment, to begin speaking with people. And that is why we are here today.”

Speaking on the studio facility, she said the ultramodern studio is not just a media facility, “it is a space for dialogue, a home for truth, and a platform for voices that need to be heard. I believe deeply that Nigeria does not suffer from a lack of opinions, we suffer from a lack of listening. “We do not lack talent, we lack safe, credible spaces for expression. The Morayo Show was born from that conviction.”