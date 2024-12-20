FMN Plans To Increase Local Wheat Sourcing

Share

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), one of the country’s leading food and agro-allied companies, is taking steps to enhance its local wheat sourcing as part of its commitment to maintaining the quality of its products, including noodles, pasta, and semolina.

This is in line with the company’s role in supporting Nigeria’s wheat development programme, which aims to boost domestic production and positively impact farmers’ livelihoods.

Managing Director of FMN’s Food Division, Devlin Hainsworth, revealed this during the official relaunch of the Honeywell brand in Lagos recently.

He explained that FMN was actively engaged in the entire wheat value chain, working closely with local farmers to enhance their productivity.

He acknowledged that the local wheat input currently remained in single digits, but expressed optimism that increased supply from farmers will improve growth in the coming years.

Speaking on the Honeywell brand relaunch, Hainsworth reassured consumers that FMN remained dedicated to offering consistent quality despite prevailing economic challenges.

“We are mindful of the inflation in the country, and that is why we have introduced different pack sizes of our products to ensure affordability for all Nigerians.

The quality of our products remains high, regardless of size,” he stated. Hainsworth emphasised that the relaunch reflects a transformation for the Honeywell brand.

“Honeywell’s dynamic new identity comes with vibrant packaging, enhanced product quality, and a renewed focus on meeting consumer needs,” he explained.

He noted that the initiative is a commitment to exceeding consumer expectations.

“We’ve reimagined our products to deliver improved quality and an exceptional experience,” Hainsworth added. In his remarks, Category Manager at FMN, Ayokunle Iyiola, highlighted the company’s efforts to connect Nigerians to the Honeywell brand through various channels.

“With a decade-long heritage, Honeywell has been synonymous with quality and trust. Its portfolio includes noodles, pasta (macaroni and spaghetti), and staple bulk foods such as Semolina and wheat,” he said.

