Fmn Partners With French Govt For 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has announced partnership with the French Government for the 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show (PIAS) (Salon International de l’Agriculture, SIA). The annual international fair, which started on February 21, 2026 and will conclude on March 1st, 2026, remains one of the most widely attended agricultural show with thousands of people from across the world in attendance.

In 2025, the Show welcomed 607,503 visitors, nearly 4,000 animals, and over 1,000 exhibitors. The Pan-African Food and Agro-Giant, FMN, has maintained a proven record of commitment to fostering food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and in nurturing valuable relationships that will transform Nigeria’s International trade outlook.

As a member of the France – Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), FMN is now a second-time sponsor and partner for the Salon International de l’Agriculture, following the success of the first outing in 2024.

This year, through the PIAS, the theme “Generations Solution” is being explored to foster knowledge transfer from younger generations and structure processes through which knowledge can be harnessed to drive technological advancement within the global Agricultural sector.

Speaking on the invaluable nature of the relationship between Nigeria and France, and the FMN’s commitment to process and product innovation, Mr. John G. Coumantaros stated, “The France – Nigeria relationship is a valuable partnership built on a shared value agenda that fosters remarkable Intercontinental trade growth.

“Also, as an organisation with over six decades of transformational footprint in Nigeria and progressively across the African continent, FMN has been unwaveringly committed to product and process innovation.

Therefore, our continuous partnership with France for the success of the Paris International Agricultural Show further buttresses the thriving relationship between both countries.”