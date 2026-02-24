FMN Partners French Gov’t For 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show

Flour Mills of Nigeria (Flour Mills of Nigeria) has partnered with the French Government for the ongoing 2026 Paris International Agricultural Show (PIAS).

The partnership, part of FMN’s unwavering commitment to fostering valuable collaborations, will further strengthen business ties with France and expand market penetration for Nigerian-made products.

The annual international fair, also known as Salon International de l’Agriculture (SIA), started on 21 February 2026 and will conclude on 1 March 2026. It remains one of the most widely attended agricultural shows, drawing thousands of participants from across the globe.

In 2025, the show welcomed 607,503 visitors, nearly 4,000 animals, and over 1,000 exhibitors.

The Pan-African food and agro-giant, FMN, has maintained a strong record of commitment to fostering food self-sufficiency in Nigeria and nurturing relationships that transform the country’s international trade outlook. As a member of the France-Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), FMN is participating as a sponsor and partner for the second time, following a successful debut at the SIA in 2024.

This year, under the theme “Generations Solution,” PIAS aims to foster knowledge transfer from younger generations and develop processes through which such knowledge can drive technological advancement in the global agricultural sector.

Speaking on the invaluable nature of the Nigeria–France relationship and FMN’s commitment to innovation, John G. Coumantaros stated:

“The France-Nigeria relationship is a valuable partnership built on a shared value agenda that fosters remarkable intercontinental trade growth.

As an organization with over six decades of transformational footprint in Nigeria and progressively across Africa, FMN has been unwaveringly committed to product and process innovation. Our continuous partnership with France for the success of the Paris International Agricultural Show further strengthens the thriving relationship between our countries.”

In his address on the inaugural day of the Nigerian Pavilion, Monday, 23 February 2026, Mr. Sadiq Usman, Managing Director, FMN Agro & Strategic Engagement/Stakeholder Relations, said:

“At FMN, our mission is ‘Feeding and Enriching Lives Every Day.’ This mandate has guided us through decades of economic shifts, rooted in resilience and constant innovation. We support this pavilion because FMN recognizes that the next frontier of global agribusiness lies in high-level technical exchange.

We thank the France-Nigeria Business Council (FNBC), the organizers of PIAS, and our fellow members of the Nigerian Pavilion, Dangote, BUA, Zenith, Access, and our partners at Creativo El Matador and Soilless Farm Lab. We are exceedingly pleased to work together to showcase the true face of Nigerian commerce.”

For over six decades, FMN has provided livelihood for millions of Nigerian families and, through its Pan-African vision, continues to foster market diversification and expansion for Nigerian-made products.