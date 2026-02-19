The Federal Ministry of Health and Medipool Nigeria Limited have formalised a Service Level Agreement (SLA), which is aimed at strengthening coordination and governance within Nigeria’s medicine procurement and supply chain systems.

The agreement reflects continued efforts to improve transparency, efficiency, and alignment in the sourcing and distribution of essential medicines.

Medipool Nigeria Limited is a federally approved group purchasing platform established to support Nigeria’s healthcare reform agenda by improving the availability, affordability, and efficiency in the delivery of essential medicines.

Through coordinated demand aggregation and transparent purchasing processes, Medipool works collaboratively with public and private stakeholders to strengthen supply reliability and support equitable access to quality medicines across the country.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the Executive Chairman of Medipool Nigeria Limited, Dr Oluwaseun Abiola, described the agreement as an important step toward operational alignment.

“This engagement reflects a shared commitment to strengthening coordination and governance within the healthcare supply system.

Medipool’s focus is on responsible, phased implementation, working collaboratively with existing institutions to improve transparency, trust, demand aggregation, and supply reliability,” Dr Abiola said.

He noted that Medipool’s mandate is to support structured purchase processes and enhance coordination mechanisms while respecting existing institutional frameworks.

The Coordinating Minister for Health and Social Welfare, Muhammad Ali Pate, underscored the importance of coordinated and transparent approaches in strengthening healthcare systems.

“Strengthening coordination and transparency across healthcare delivery systems remains a priority for the Ministry.

This engagement reflects our continued focus on practical, collaborative approaches that support efficiency and accountability in the supply of essential medicines. We welcome efforts that align with these objectives and look forward to responsible, phased implementation,” the Minister said.

The Minister further noted that structured demand coordination can, over time, provide greater predictability within the pharmaceutical market and support stronger domestic manufacturing capacity.

The platform is expected to support ongoing healthcare initiatives, including those linked to the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund, by improving coordination mechanisms and strengthening procurement governance over time.

Established as a public-private partnership, Medipool operates within approved healthcare reform frameworks and works alongside public and private sector stakeholders.

Implementation activities will proceed in phases, in line with agreed governance structures and stakeholder engagement processes.

Further updates will be communicated as operational milestones are reached.