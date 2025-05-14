FMDQ Unveils Online Payment Gateway To Boost Access To Data

Share

In a bold stride towards enhancing transparency and investor accessibility in Nigeria’s capital markets, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has launched FMDQ Q-Pay, a secure and streamlined online payment gateway integrated into its e-markets portal.

The new service, which comes on the heels of a strategic restructuring of FMDQ’s market data operations, is aimed at simplifying access to market data for a broad spectrum of users—from institutional investors to retail participants—by facilitating seamless subscription payments and secure transactions.

Q-Pay’s launch underscores FMDQ’s renewed focus on user experience and service efficiency, allowing prospective users to explore key features of the Portal prior to subscription.

This approach, the Exchange believes, will foster greater trust in the platform and drive broader market engagement.

“The launch of FMDQ Q-Pay reinforces our commitment to transparency, liquidity, and information symmetry in the Nigerian capital markets,” said Ms. Tumi Sekoni, Managing Director of FMDQ Exchange.

“This innovation is a testament to our continued evolution in meeting the needs of market participants while delivering efficient, user-friendly solutions,” she added.

FMDQ Q-Pay is part of a larger digital infrastructure strategy designed to support informed, data-driven decision-making.

The initiative is in line with FMDQ Group’s wider mandate to develop Nigeria’s financial markets through cutting-edge infrastructure and inclusive investor services.

As Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure group, FMDQ Group PLC—through subsidiaries including FMDQ Exchange, FMDQ Clear, FMDQ Depository, and FMDQ Private Markets—offers a comprehensive suite of services spanning registration, trading, clearing, settlement, and data provision across multiple market segments.

Its Green Exchange initiative also reflects a strong commitment to sustainable finance.

