FMDQ Secondary Market Turnover Dropped To N44.62trn In July On FX

Trading activity on the FMDQ Exchange’s secondary spot market faltered in July 2025, as total product turnover fell to N44.62 trillion, marking a 3.54 per cent decline from the N46.25 trillion recorded in June. The contraction was chiefly driven by lower participation in the foreign exchange (FX) and fixed income (FI) segments, which dropped by 5.45 per cent (N1.13 trillion) and 6.31 per cent (N0.95 trillion), respectively.

These weaknesses overshadowed a 4.16% (N0.44 trillion) increase in money market (MM) activity, buoyed by stronger volumes of Repos/Buy-backs and Unsecured Placements/ Takings. In the FX segment, spot market turnover eased to $12.76 billion (N19.53 trillion), down 4.15 per cent from June’s $13.31 billion.

Yet, paradoxically, the naira advanced against the U.S. dollar, appreciating by 1.24 per cent to an average of N1,531.69/$ in July, compared with N1,550.74/$ the previous month. The local unit also traded within a narrower band of N1,520/$–N1,537/$, a notable tightening from June’s more volatile range of N1,532/$– N1,580/$.

Analysts interpret this as evidence of cautious but strengthening sentiment in the FX market, even in the face of lower transaction volumes. The fixed income market was less resilient, with turnover sliding to N14.10 trillion from June’s N15.04 trillion. The slowdown was largely attributed to diminished activity in Nigerian Treasury Bills (T-bills) and Open Market Operation (OMO) bills.

However, modest gains in Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds and Other Bonds tempered the overall contraction. Trading intensity data reflected the shift: T-bills declined slightly by 0.03 basis points (bps) to 0.18, while FGN Bonds strengthened by 0.04bps to 0.13.

Market participation clustered around sovereign securities with mid- to long-term maturities. Specifically, T-bills between six and twelve months accounted for 30.09% (N1.91 trillion) of turnover, while FGN Bonds with maturities between five and ten years dominated with 43.81 per cent (N2.78 trillion).

Market watchers argue that the decline in FX and FI turnover underscores persistent liquidity challenges and lingering investor caution in the face of Nigeria’s uncertain macroeconomic backdrop. Elevated interest rates, fragile confidence, and muted foreign portfolio inflows continue to weigh on trading volumes across key asset classes.