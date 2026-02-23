FMDQ Records N676.71trn Turnover In 2025 As FX Dominates Trading Activities

Nigeria’s fixed income and currency markets recorded a total turnover of N676.71 trillion on the FMDQ Exchange between January and December 2025, underscoring sustained investor participation and strong activity across key segments of the market.

According to the January 2026 edition of FMDQ’s Spotlight Newsletter, transactions were executed over 247 business days, translating to an average daily turnover of N2.74 trillion. In dollar terms, the total turnover stood at $446.18 billion.

Trading in the foreign exchange (FX) segment accounted for the largest share of the market, contributing 42.68 per cent of overall turnover. FX transactions amounted to N254.42 trillion ($167.48 billion), while FX derivatives recorded N34.42 trillion ($22.72 billion).

Repurchase agreements (Repos) ranked next, accounting for 24.67 per cent of total turnover at N166.91 trillion ($109.98 billion). Open Market Operations (OMO) Bills followed with N139.08 trillion ($92.01 billion), representing 20.55 per cent of market activity.

Treasury Bills transactions stood at N44.00 trillion ($28.94 billion), while Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Bonds recorded N35.31 trillion ($23.35 billion). Unsecured placements and takings contributed N598.55 billion ($410 million), and Sukuk bonds accounted for N815.76 billion ($537 million).

Data from FMDQ Clear and FMDQ Depository showed significant growth in clearing and settlement activities in January 2026 compared with December 2025. Under sovereign fixed income clearing and settlement activities, the total value of trades processed rose by 64.97 per cent to N52.06 trillion in January 2026 from N31.56 trillion in December 2025.

The value of trades settled increased by 62.89 per cent to N47.98 trillion, while unsettled trades rose by 94.12 per cent to N4.08 trillion. In the non-sovereign segment, total value of trades processed increased by 6.78 per cent to N2.47 trillion in January 2026 from N2.31 trillion in December 2025.

Meanwhile, in the derivatives (currency futures) market, 6,255 contracts were traded and cleared in both December 2025 and January 2026, with the value of traded and cleared contracts standing at $67.79 billion.

In the FMDQ Dealing Member (Banks) League Table for January to December 2025, Stanbic IBTC Bank Limited emerged as the top-performing dealing member, followed by United Bank for Africa Plc and First Bank of Nigeria Limited.