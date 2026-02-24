FMDQ Lists N244.82bn Lagos Green, Fixed Rate Bonds

In a landmark move underscoring its commitment to deepening Nigeria’s debt capital markets and advancing sustainable finance, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has approved the listing of Lagos State Government of Nigeria’s N14.82 billion 5-Year 16.00 per cent Series 3 Fixed Rate Green Bond and N230 billion 10-Year 16.25 per cent Series 4 Fixed Rate Bond.

The bonds were issued under Lagos State’s N1 trillion Debt and Hybrid Instrument Issuance Programme, with the dual-series approval granted by the Exchange’s Board Listings and Markets Committee.

The transaction ranks among the most significant sub-national debt capital market issuances in Nigeria’s financial history, reinforcing FMDQ Exchange’s role as a credible and transparent platform for sovereign and sub-sovereign issuers seeking long-term capital.

Recognised as Nigeria’s commercial hub and one of Africa’s largest subnational economies, Lagos State continues to lead in financing sustainable infrastructure, urban development, and public service delivery for its over 20 million residents. Accounting for about 30 per cent of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product and hosting the highest concentration of businesses and financial institutions nationwide, Lagos State’s access to long-term funding remains both a state priority and a national imperative.

Proceeds from the dual issuance, sponsored by Chapel Hill Denham Advisory Limited, a Registration Member (Listings) of FMDQ Exchange, will be channelled into critical infrastructure projects, sustainable initiatives, and strategic programmes aimed at improving living standards and sustaining the state’s position as Africa’s leading commercial destination.

The Series 3 Fixed Rate Green Bond represents a major milestone in Nigeria’s sustainable finance ecosystem. In line with global green bond standards, proceeds will be exclusively applied to eligible green projects, including renewable energy, energy efficiency, clean transportation, sustainable water management, climate resilience, and environmentally responsible urban infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the Series 4 Fixed Rate Bond offers predictable borrowing costs, supporting effective financial planning and long-term fiscal management.

Collectively, the instruments highlight the growing role of sub-national governments in mobilising long-term capital to bridge infrastructure gaps and tackle environmental challenges, positioning Lagos State among leading African issuers leveraging debt markets and green finance to drive sustainable development.