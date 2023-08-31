FMDQ Group Wraps Up 2023 Financial Literacy Programme

As part of its commitment to fostering financial literacy in the younger generation, FMDQ Group Plc (“FMDQ Group”), through its flagship corporate responsibility programme, FMDQ Next Generation Financial Markets Empowerment Programme (“FMDQ-Next”), has successfully completed the 4th edition of its FMDQ- Next Summer Camp Programme (“the Programme”) at its business complex, Exchange Place, in Lagos.

The highly successful 2023 Summer Camp programme, which impacted a total of 130 participants from diverse backgrounds, was designed for primary school (ages 8 – 10) and secondary school (ages 11–16) students, and delivered in two streams, between August 2 – 25, 2023.

The fully funded FMDQ- Next Programme equipped participants with essential knowledge and skills to navigate the complexities of financial markets, enhanced their understanding of savings and investment, and provided the opportunity to learn about the various investment vehicles, and the roles of the different financial market participants, through educational and interactive exercises and activities.

The participants, strictly selected on a first-come, first-served basis, were prestigiously catered for and given a tour of Exchange Place, the FMDQ world-class Archives, as well as quality interaction time with the Chief Executive Officer of FMDQ Group and other senior executives, amongst other activities.

The secondary school participants of the Programme were granted an additional opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of currency trading within a simulated environment in FMDQ Q-Hub, a state-of-the-art.

The cutting-edge platform, powered by the FM- DQ-Next bespoke trading system, empowered participants to gain practical experience in trading, identifying potential risks, and effectively managing virtual portfolios with the ultimate goal of making profits.

The top three (3) finalists of this competition were honoured with remarkable prizes, including laptops, tablets, as well as future internship positions at FMDQ Group. Acknowledging excellence beyond the secondary school level, the primary school participants were not left out of the prize giving as the top three finalists in each stream were also awarded impressive prizes.

In addition to fostering financial markets education, the Programme served as a platform for participants to showcase their artistic talents in music, drama, and arts, with Talent Shows that enabled participants to demonstrate their flair in singing, dancing, playing musical instruments, amongst others.

Also speaking on the Programme, the Group Chief Operating Officer, FMDQ Group, Ms. Kaodi Ugoji, stated: “We are extremely proud of the knowledge, enthusiasm, and dedication shown by our participants throughout the 2023 Summer Camp Programme, and it has indeed been a remarkable journey of learning, growth, and creating lasting memories.