FMDQ, Frontclear Forge Alliance To Bolster Cross-Border Money Markets

In a move set to redefine Africa’s financial market architecture, FMDQ Group PLC and Frontier Clearing Corporation B.V. (Frontclear) have deepened their strategic alliance to catalyse the growth of cross-border money market transactions.

The landmark agreement was formalised at a high-level signing ceremony held in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 12, 2025, marking a pivotal step toward strengthening financial market infrastructure and liquidity access across the continent.

The collaboration aims to introduce cutting-edge Cross-Border Money Market Products, underpinned by robust risk mitigation structures and globally aligned standards.

It positions Nigeria— home to one of sub-Saharan Africa’s most sophisticated financial ecosystems—as a springboard for deepening market efficiency, promoting secured funding instruments, and fostering regional integration.

At the heart of the initiative is FMDQ Clear Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of FMDQ Group, which serves as Nigeria’s premier central counterparty (CCP).

With capabilities in third-party collateral management and post-trade risk mitigation, FMDQ Clear is poised to provide the backbone infrastructure for secure, efficient and transparent execution of cross-border money market trades.

Frontclear, a Netherlands-based development finance institution, brings to the table its pioneering guarantee mechanism, Tradeclear, which enables financial institutions in emerging markets to participate in secured transactions with enhanced creditworthiness.

The solution lowers barriers for liquidity access, especially for smaller domestic banks, by offering third-party risk mitigation, thereby unlocking trust among market participants.

“This partnership with Frontclear represents a significant leap forward in our mission to transform the financial markets into a vibrant ecosystem, in line with our GOLD Agenda,” said Mr. Bola Onadele. Koko, CEO of FMDQ Group.

“By introducing cross-border money market instruments, we are not only expanding opportunities for local participants but also aligning Nigeria’s market practices with international standards,” he added.

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Philip Buyskes, CEO of Frontclear, remarked: “Given the central role that financial market infrastructure plays in developing stable and inclusive money markets, we are pleased to deepen our longstanding relationship with FMDQ.

Our aligned ambitions will deliver systemic value across the region.” The partnership is expected to de-risk interbank transactions, enhance price discovery, and enable a more transparent and inclusive money market.

It comes at a time when African economies are seeking to strengthen regional financial linkages and attract global investment amid mounting macroeconomic pressures.