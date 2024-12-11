FMDQ Embraces Technology To Streamline N3trn Commercial Paper Market

Share

FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited has revolutionised the application process for Commercial Papers (CPs) by leveraging advanced technology, a move that positions the N3 trillion market for unprecedented efficiency and growth.

The Divisional Head of Market Architecture, Mr. Oluwaseun Afolabi, disclosed this during the 2024 Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria (CAMCAN) annual workshop in Lagos, themed: “Banks’ Recapitalisation: Bridging the Gap Between Investors and Issuers in the Nigerian Capital Market.”

Afolabi revealed that CP activity had been dormant as recently as 2014 but was revived through the introduction of robust frameworks.

Building on this, FMDQ’s adoption of technology has transformed CP application processes. “Today, FMDQ has integrated technology solely for CP applications.

Stakeholders no longer need manual interventions; applications are processed seamlessly through an automated portal that provides immediate confirmation.

This system has been expanded to enhance post-listing compliance and other related activities,” Afolabi stated. He further highlighted that the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) supportive policies had enabled FMDQ to expedite bond listings and other fixed-income instruments, ensuring a streamlined and investor-friendly experience.

Addressing the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) recapitalisation agenda, Afolabi emphasised its transformative potential. “Bank recapitalisation allows financial institutions to undertake larger funding programs.

With improved financial capacities, banks can raise as much as N200 billion, bolstering market activity and benefiting the broader economy,” he explained. Afolabi called for improved information-sharing practices among stakeholders to address imbalances in the capital market.

Transparency and effective communication, he argued, would mitigate shareholders’ grievances and enhance market confidence. In a direct appeal to journalists, he urged them to adopt a more proactive role in demystifying the complexities of the capital market.

Share

Please follow and like us: