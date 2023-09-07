FMDQ Achieves N22trn Forex Turnover In Seven Months

The turnover of foreign exchange on the FMDQ hit N22.98 trillion ($44bn) in the period between January and July 2023. This was revealed in the August edition of the FMDQ Spotlight, a monthly publication by the exchange.

FMDQ is now the only recognised forex market following harmonisation of the foreign exchange rates by the Central Bank of Nigeria in June. In the newsletter, the exchange revealed that for the 141 business days within the period under review, the average daily turnover stood at N866.21 billionn ($1.67bn).

The average year-to-date for naira was N519.35 per dollar. Commenting on the turnover, the exchange said: “The total turnover for the January – July 2023 period amounted to N122.14 trillion.”