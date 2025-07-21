FMDQ Academy Unveils Certified In-Person Training To Deepen Financial Market Capacity

In a decisive step toward bolstering financial literacy and strengthening market capacity, FMDQ Academy— the educational arm of FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited—has announced the launch of its flagship in-person training programme, Introduction to Financial Markets.

The initiative underscores the Exchange’s broader commitment to professional upskilling, innovation, and sustainable growth within Nigeria’s capital markets.

Scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 23 to Friday, July 25, 2025, the threeday classroom-based training will be delivered by seasoned market professionals and aims to equip participants with a foundational understanding of financial markets’ structure, operations, and instruments.

Designed for early-career finance professionals and those seeking to refresh their knowledge base, the course provides a unique blend of theoretical grounding and practical insight, tailored to both global and domestic market contexts.

Certified by the UK’s Continuing Professional Development (CPD) Certification Service and accredited by the Learning and Performance Institute (LPI), the programme further cements FMDQ Academy’s credibility as a provider of globally recognised, high-impact learning experiences.

This stamp of international quality also supports the professional advancement of participants, who will earn CPD points toward ongoing career development.

The course covers a robust curriculum including the architecture of financial systems, key financial market instruments, fundamentals of foreign exchange markets—particularly the Nigerian FX landscape—and an introduction to derivatives.