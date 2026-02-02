FMC Abuja Refutes Allegations Of Negligence In Ifunanya Lucy’s Death

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja, has dismissed allegations of medical negligence making the rounds on social media as regards the death of Ifunanya Lucy Nwagene, who died from complications arising from a snake bite.

FMC denied claims that it failed to provide adequate medical care to the late.

The hospital management, in an official statement signed by the Head of Clinical Services, Dr. Bioku Muftau, provided a clarification on the circumstances surrounding the incident while refuting claims of negligence.

The statement noted that Ifunanya was brought in to FMC Abuja after suffering a snake bite that resulted in severe neurotoxic complications.

However, the hospital noted that medical personnel responded promptly upon her arrival.

The statement stated that emergency care was immediately administered, including resuscitation, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent anti-snake venom.

FMC Abuja also refuted allegations of the non-availability of anti-snake venom, stressing that the required medication was available and duly administered as part of the emergency response.

While expressing condolences to the deceased’s family, the management described the incident as a tragic loss and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

The hospital expressed confidence in the professionalism, dedication, and competence of its medical personnel.