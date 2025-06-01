FMBN Lauds Abiodun For Offsetting Ogun Workers’ NHF Deduction arrears

Share

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has commended the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, for remitting all the National Housing Fund (NHF) deduction arrears of the workers in the state.

The Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, FMBN, Mr. Ibidapo Odojukan, made the commendation when he led the management team of the bank on a courtesy visit to the office of the Head of Service, as part of its zonal meetings in the South West.

According to him, the bank was appreciative of the Ogun State Government’s efforts in offsetting the backlogs of the deductions, which emphasizes the welfare of citizens.

“We are appreciative of the state government’s efforts, particularly in remitting all the NHF deduction arrears we have had for a while in Ogun State.

“It expresses to us that Ogun State has a commitment to the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria and the value we put on the table for all citizens nationwide. Particularly, the value that the Ogun State Government places on its citizens cannot be overemphasized,” Mr. Odojukan said.

He noted that the remittance indicated a robust relationship between the government and the FMBN, adding that a lot of interface and interactions are ongoing to further strengthen the already existing partnership.

Odojukan added that one of the products offered by the bank is the renovation scheme, which has assisted many beneficiaries in completing their houses.

Responding, the Head of Service, Mr. Kehinde Onasanya, described the bank as a veritable tool for meeting the housing needs of the people, adding that the strong antecedents and pedigree of the financial institution have ensured its meaningful contributions to the growth of the economy through integrated housing schemes.

Mr. Onasanya affirmed that the Ogun State Government has successfully cleared the backlog of remittances of the National Housing Scheme, which will enable workers to take significant steps towards either building or acquiring their own homes.

He, however, solicited the partnership and collaboration of the FMBN on the hectares of land acquired for workers at Ijemo/Onisela villages along the Abeokuta/Kobape highway, pointing out that efforts are in an advanced stage to ensure the allocation of plots to various categories of workers, which will be the first phase of the site and service scheme, christened ‘Prince Dapo Abiodun Bureaucrats’ Estate.’

He reiterated the commitment of the government to affordable housing as outlined under the Social Welfare and Wellbeing of the ISEYA mantra of the administration, with over 4,000 houses already delivered for medium and upper-income earners in the state.

The Head of State called on the bank to make available the various products for workers to maximize them fully.

