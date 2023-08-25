FMBN: IPPIS Failed To Remit Workers N26.6bn NHF In 2 Years

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), yesterday alleged that the Integrated Personal Payrol Information System (IPPIS) failed to remit N26.6 billion of workers contributory funds in two years.

Recall that the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) had reported on Wednesday, that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) had threatened to pull out civil servants from the NHF contributory funds over the non-remittance of deductions made. President of NLC, Joe Ajaero made the threat while appearing before the House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on Non-Remittance to the NHF and Utilisation of the Funds from 2011 till Date.

However, the Managing Director of FMBN, Mr. Madu Hamman, while appearing before the House of Representatives Ad hoc committee probing the non-remittance to the National Housing Fund (NHF) and Utilisation in Abuja, said the non-remittance was sad.

According to him, from October to December 2022 there were 40 per cent unremitted payments to FMBN resulting from revenue drive by the Federal Government and a total of N11.630 billion was involved.

He said: “From January to December 2022, N11.587 billion was not remitted as backlog payments for MDAs from IPPIS, while N3. 356 billion was not remitted from April to July 2021 as outstanding failed payments for 2021 from IPPIS.”

Hamman explained that some NHF payments meant to be paid to FMBN as housing contributions had been wrongly made into the Federal Government Loan and Scholarships Board, adding that 14 MDAs were affected by the wrong payments.

He said all contributors were eligible for a full refund of their contribution over the years including accrued interest of 2 per cent upon retirement. Others, he said, were by attainment of 60 years or in- ability to continue due to incapacitation or death, adding that FMBN had refunded N66.678 billion to 444,637 beneficiaries.

Speaking on projects executed through various means, Hamman said, FMBN ensured it gave loans to register members of the association of developers. He said FMBN also had the regular primary mortgage bank from interested individuals where it disbursed N139.6 billion to 24,332 beneficiaries.

On the ministerial pilot scheme, he said the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing provided land for those on the scheme and it had spent N38 billion to build 5,443 units of housing.