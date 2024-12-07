FMACTCE, Big Win Philanthropy Partner on Job Creation

Share

The Federal Ministry of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy (FMACTCE) has entered into a transformative partnership with Big Win Philanthropy aimed at unlocking the nation’s demographic dividends. This collaboration is poised to deliver significant outcomes in creation of better jobs; enhanced GDP performance; and increased revenue generation by indigenous companies.

The ministry has earlier unfolded Destination 2030, which seeks to create two million jobs within the creative economy while Big Win Philanthropy, renowned for its data driven strategies, focuses on three core areas to drive sustainable economic growth:

Human Capital Development: Equipping youth with skills for high-growth sectors; Structural Reforms: Addressing infrastructure, policies, and access to capital; and Scalable Solutions: Implementing measurable and impactful strategies.

Their expertise in removing barriers and mobilising resources globally positions them as a perfect partner to revitalise Nigeria’s creative economy.

This collaboration signifies a commitment to transformative economic growth. Big Win Philanthropy has pledged ₦40 billion to support Nigeria’s creative and cultural industries; boost the tourism and hospitality sectors by leveraging public-private partnerships, the collaboration aims to foster youth empowerment, unlock innovation, and create sustainable job opportunities across the country.

Besides, FMACTCE is taking a proactive approach to achieve these ambitious goals by emphasising: Data Mapping: Identifying and quantifying growth areas within the creative economy and tourism sectors; Bankable Projects: Developing actionable roadmaps to attract private sector investments;

Public-Private Collaboration: Formulating policies and providing infrastructure to enable private sector growth.

Big Win Philanthropy has also disclosed that it is broadening its scope to incorporate the tourism and hospitality sectors alongside the creative economy. This expansion aims to significantly boost job creation across diverse industries, including arts, entertainment, media, and tourism.

