FM25 Axed: Why Football Manager Skipped a Year and What to Expect from FM26

In a surprising move, Sports Interactive confirmed earlier this year that Football Manager 2025 (FM25) has been officially cancelled. This marks a significant shift for the long-running series, which has traditionally delivered an annual release like clockwork. The announcement sparked a mix of disappointment and curiosity from fans and critics alike.

But the decision to skip Football Manager 25 wasn’t made lightly. It came after careful consideration of the technical challenges ahead and the need to uphold the usual standards of game quality. And with Football Manager 2026 (FM26) already deep in development, the gap year is looking more like a new era for the franchise rather than a hiatus.

Why Football Manager 2025 Was Cancelled

The main reason Football Manager 25 was shelved comes down to the switch to a new game engine. Sports Interactive is moving the entire Football Manager series to the Unity engine — a major departure from the legacy framework that powered the series for years.

This engine change affects everything: the user interface, match graphics, simulation speed, and cross-platform optimization. Rather than simply rushing a product to market that felt incomplete or transitional, the studio chose the best course — investing time and resources to make FM26 a game closer to their long-term vision.

Studio head Miles Jacobson noted that Football Manager 2025 “would not have delivered the improvements we wanted to show,” especially after the high standards set by previous games like FM23 and FM24. A partial upgrade, he explained, would have frustrated both developers and players.

The delay also gives the team working on FM26 the space to rebuild key systems — like player animations, role AI, and tactical dynamics — without risking a difficult development cycle. And in a year where even football prediction today tools are growing more advanced, rushing the next release would have undersold the potential of what Sports Interactive is building.

This wasn’t a decision taken lightly. At this crucial juncture in Football Manager’s history, the studio values long-term growth over short-term gain. The team is passionately committed to making FM26 a generational leap.

What You Can Still Play: FM24 in 2025

With no new release date for FM25, Football Manager 2024 remains the most current version of the game. Despite the lack of a first instalment in the new engine this year, FM24 has been kept alive through:

June transfer update mod with recent player movements, loans, and rising stars

Steam build 18784044 , deployed June 8, fixing several lingering issues

FMDataLab enhancements , featuring advanced analytics and role rebalancing

FM24 continues to thrive thanks to its community and mod ecosystem. Many players who pre ordered FM25 were disappointed, but the studio has committed to process refunds where applicable and support FM24 through its full cycle.

What to Expect from Football Manager 2026

The next major instalment, FM26, is set to introduce bold changes, not just cosmetic ones. Sports Interactive has already revealed several core areas of focus:

1. Unity Engine Overhaul

This is the biggest technical shift in Football Manager’s history. Expect better lighting, a refined user interface, and smoother transitions. It’s designed to deliver visual advancement without sacrificing speed or gameplay logic.

2. Premier League Licensing

After more than two decades, the studio secured full licensing for the Premier League. FM26 will now feature real kits, logos, and player images — raising authenticity to a new level.

3. Smarter AI and Tactical Layers

The Unity engine allows FM26 to incorporate more adaptive tactics, smarter roles, and realistic on-pitch behaviors. You’ll see better recognition of player traits and more believable transitions between game phases.

4. Enhanced Data Systems

The data team is building layered player profiles with new personality traits, development arcs, and transfer logic improvements — all modeled around feedback from previous blogs and community discussion.

5. Advanced Access and Cross-Saves

Players who pre purchase FM26 will receive advanced access, as the studio plans to confirm advanced access timelines in due course. Saves will also work seamlessly across devices.

Fan Reactions: Disappointment and Patience

The announcement that Football Manager 25 would not launch in 2025 left many fans stunned. After multiple delays and speculation, some described the cancellation as massively disappointing.

Still, others understood the bigger picture. With the studio intensely aware of how important this new era is, most players now view this delay as a necessary reset. Many rightly pointed out that the previous games — particularly FM23 and FM24 — set a high bar. Rushing out FM25 at anything less than the desired level would’ve undermined that legacy.

Expectations for FM26 are now sky-high. The team’s transparency about the adjusted timeline and focus on quality has helped shift community sentiment from frustration to cautious optimism.

The Bigger Picture and What’s Next

This moment could reshape Football Manager’s release cadence entirely. If FM26 lands as planned in late 2025, it may mark the beginning of alternating major updates with focused refinements rather than yearly full-price launches.

The studio is also expanding representation. The women’s game is finally being introduced, with foundational systems and staff roles already integrated into internal test builds. Expect more on this topic in future announcements.

FM26’s gameplay reveal will likely land in early Q4 2025, alongside official confirmation of subscription platforms and specific platform release dates. Sports Interactive has been working closely with various platform partners to align rollout windows.

As this new gameplay structure and engine take hold, fans can expect Football Manager to move at an incredible pace — technically and narratively. For a series that’s been moving slower in terms of visual upgrades, this is a true inflection point.

When Is the New Release Date?

FM26 is currently scheduled for Q4 2025, with a likely release date in November.

A gameplay reveal and feature rundown will precede the official launch. Platforms will include Steam, Epic, Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, iOS, and Android. Subscription platforms such as Game Pass and Netflix are expected to carry FM26 at launch.

The studio will provide an updated FAQ, confirm advanced access plans, and share gameplay videos in due course.

Conclusion

The cancellation of Football Manager 2025 wasn’t a setback — it was a strategic move built on careful consideration. Sports Interactive is repositioning the franchise at a critical milestone, setting up FM26 to be the best game in series history. This tough decision, driven by a commitment to quality and innovation, reflects the studio’s evolving standards.

For long-time fans, the wait may feel drawn out — but what’s coming is far more than a routine upgrade. Football Manager is entering a new era, and FM26 could set the pace for the next generation of football simulation.

FAQ

Why was Football Manager 2025 cancelled?

Because Sports Interactive transitioned to a new Unity engine and chose not to rush a product that wouldn’t meet their standards. They prioritized game quality over schedule.

Will Football Manager 2025 be on Netflix?

No, FM25 was cancelled. However, FM24 remains available on Netflix, and FM26 is expected to be included at launch.

Will there be a Football Manager in 2026?

Yes. Football Manager 2026 is currently in development and slated for a Q4 2025 release date.

Can I get FM24 for free?

FM24 is included in some subscription platforms like Game Pass and Netflix. Check your region’s availability for access.