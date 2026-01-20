Flyover Projects: Oborevwori Audacious, Workaholic Governor For Deltans – Izeze

Delta State Commissioner for Works (Highways and Urban Roads), Comrade Reuben Izeze, has described the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, as an audacious and workaholic leader whose massive infrastructure drive has continued to shock critics and silence naysayers across the state.

Izeze made the remarks while speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of the Uromi Junction Flyover in Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area.

He said the scale, pace, and spread of ongoing and completed projects under Governor Oborevwori’s administration clearly demonstrated purposeful governance anchored on the needs of the people.

According to him, the Uromi Junction Flyover is the fifth flyover project embarked upon by the administration since it assumed office, following those at PTI Junction, DSC Roundabout, Enerhen Junction, and Otovwodo Junction. He explained that the flyover was designed to permanently address traffic congestion and frequent accidents along the ever-busy Uromi–Agbor corridor.

The Commissioner commended the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Mr. Chiedu Ebie, for his commitment towards the reconstruction of the Abraka–Abavo–Agbor Road, as well as the Agbor–Igbanke and Agbor–Uromi roads, noting that the completion of these routes would effectively connect and maximize the benefits of the flyover, which is expected to be delivered within 14 months.

Izeze also reminded the people of Ika Nation, particularly residents of Agbor, of other ongoing and completed infrastructure projects in the area, including the construction of Mariere Road and Sunny Ogwu Road.

He added that Ika South Local Government Area was further benefiting from a N15.4 billion contract for 13.3 kilometres of concrete drainage systems and five kilometres of road construction, aimed at addressing flooding and erosion challenges.

He disclosed that the state government also plans to execute the N12 billion, 15-kilometre Okpe–Abavo–Ekuku-Agbor Road, describing it as another strategic intervention that would boost connectivity and economic activities within the area.

Comrade Izeze assured that Governor Oborevwori remained resolutely committed to improving the quality of life of all Deltans, stressing that the administration’s infrastructure agenda was deliberately designed to promote safety, economic growth, and balanced development across the state.