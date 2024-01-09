Flynas surpasses 11 million passengers in 2023

Saudi Arabia’s low-cost national carrier (LCC), flynas, reported a record annual performance for 2023, with over 11.1 million passengers transported during the year, marking a 28 per cent increase compared to the preceding year. In 2023, the carrier took delivery of 19 new aircraft, expanding its fleet size to 64 aircraft, an increase of more than 35 per cent. In a statement, flynas said that it was moving forward with a strategic plan for growth and expansion under the slogan “We Connect the World to the Kingdom.”

The carrier launched 57 new destinations and routes to 10 countries during the year, opened its fourth operations base at Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and increased seat capacity by 22 per cent for domestic and international flights. Bander Almohanna, CEO and managing director, said that the airline’s performance in 2023 “reflects the strength of our business model, the distinguished effort made by our team, and the effectiveness of our strategic plan for growth and expansion.” He said that investments to increase the fleet size and destinations network have helped make flynas one of the top four low-cost carriers in the world and the best in the Middle East. Almohanna said that flynas has signed an agreement with Airbus to buy 30 new A320neo aircraft as part of a 120-aircraft order worth SR32 billion ($8.5 billion), with plans to increase the order to 250 aircraft. The airline is determined to pursue its expansion to new markets, with announcements to be made during the first quarter of 2024, as the aviation industry in the Kingdom is experiencing unprecedented development thanks to the strength of the Saudi economy, he added. The carrier’s success has been recognised with the Skytrax International Award as the best lowcost airline in the Middle East in 2023 for the sixth time in a row. In 2023, flynas was also named the best low-cost airline in the Middle East by the World Travel Awards for the ninth consecutive year.