May 20, 2023
‘Flying Eagles Will Shake Brazil, Italy’

Top official of the Flying Eagles has expressed confidence the team will “shake” five-time U20 World Cup champions Brazil and Italy in Argentina. The Flying Eagles will begin their World Cup campaign Sunday morning against the Dominican Republic before other Group D matches against Italy and Brazil.

“No team who have qualified for the World Cup is a pushover and so we’re not intimidated by the likes of Brazil and Italy,” declared Flying Eagles administrator Aliyu Lawal. “We are prepared and we will make Nigeria proud.”

Sunday’s match against the Dominican Republic will be the first-ever meeting between the two countries at this level. At the 1987 U20 World Cup in Chile, the Flying Eagles fell 4-0 to their Brazilian counterparts, while Italy stopped them 2-0 in another group game. Nigeria face Italy Wednesday in Mendoza, before a final group match against Brazil in La Plata Saturday.

