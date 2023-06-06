Flying Eagles were complacent, says Etim

Ex-international, Etim Esin, has accused the Flying Eagles of Nigeria of complacency after their 1-0 loss against South Korea in the quarter-final stage of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Speaking on a radio programme monitored in Lagos on Monday, Etim said after defeating the likes of Italy and Argentina, the team were of the opinion that they are already there and didn’t take the game against South Korea seriously.

Etim said the team had a lot of opportunity to get the victory but failed to utilize them because they saw their opponent as small fries.

“They were overconfident because they have already defeated Italy and Argentina, so they saw South Korea as nothing,” he said.

“When you are too sure of yourself, that’s always the outcome, the only thing they would have done to make Nigeria proud would have been to win the cup because we have gotten to the final before, 1989 and 2005, I am not happy with the outcome because we had all the opportunity to get the win.”

Despite dominating the game from the blast of the whistle, Nigeria failed in the final third of the pitch, missing several opportunities to get a win in the game.

The Asian vice champions got the winner five minutes into the first period of extra time, when substitute Sun Choi met a corner kick with a glancing header, and Nigeria goalkeeper Chijioke Aniagboso was in no man’s land.

Meanwhile, captain of the Nigeria U-20 national team, Daniel Bameyi, has lamented the inability of the team to take their chances in a 1-0 loss against South Korea.

The Flying Eagles exited the competition in the quarter-final stage after losing the game during extra time with their opponent scoring from their only attempt while Nigeria failed to convert over 20 chances created.

He said:”We had the opportunities to get the victory, but we didn’t take our chances,” he said.

“We had the opportunity but we didn’t take them, we have just to take it the way it is, we must let it go and look at the future.”

The team is expected back home on Tuesday.