Flying Eagles To Finalise 2025 U-20 Afcon Preparation In Abuja

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles will round up their preparations for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Abuja.

New Telegraph gathered that Aliyu Zubairu’s side is currently preparing for the competition in Katsina.

The seven-time African champions set up camp in Katsina early last month.

They are expected to relocate to Abuja for the final phase of their camping exercise next week.

The Flying Eagles are drawn in Group B with Egypt, Morocco, and South Africa.

Also, Egypt will host the U-20 AFCON for the second straight edition after Côte d’Ivoire pulled out as hosts.

The semi-finalists are guaranteed tickets to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

