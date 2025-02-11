Share

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria is set to take on Egypt in a double-header friendly this month.

New Telegraph reports that the friendlies game are slated for Cairo on February 25 and February 27, respectively.

Both games will serve as part of the Flying Eagles’ preparation for the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Head coach, Aliyu Zubairu has already invited 30 players for the friendlies.

Cote d’Ivoire will host the U-20 AFCON from April 26th to May 18.

The four top-placed finishers will qualify to represent the continent at the FIFA U20 World Cup finals in Chile.

