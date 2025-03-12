Flying Eagles To Embark On Another Playing Tour For U-20

Share

Flying Eagles are to embark on another playing tour of either Ghana or Cote d’Ivoire before the kick-off of the 2025 U20 AFCON according to reports.

The Flying Eagles recently went on a playing tour of U20 AFCON hosts Cote d’Ivoire, where they won a game and lost the other.

Officials said the Flying Eagles will break training camp in Katsina for the Sallah holidays at the end of the Ramadan fasting by month’s end.

The Flying Eagles are drawn along with Morocco, Egypt and South Africa in the first round of this year’s U20 AFCON, which will be played April 26-May 18 in Cote d’Ivoire.

Our correspondent learnt that the NFF have secured sponsorship from the Katsina State Government for this training camp.

The U-20 AFCON will serve as qualifiers for the 2025 FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile with the four semifinalists advancing to the global competition.

