Flying Eagles Must Thread With Caution Against South Korea –Adepoju

F ormer junior international, Mutiu Adepoju, has advised the Flying Eagles of Nigeria to thread with caution against their quarterfinal opponent, South Korea, at the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

Nigeria defeated host Argentina 2-0 in the Round of 16 to set up a date with South Korea who defeated Ecuador 3-2 in their own game. While praising the team for their victory against Argentina, Adepoju said for their opponent to get to the quarterfinals, they have done enough so far.

“They have to thread with caution against South Korea, for them to get to this level of the competition, meaning they are also a good side,” he said. “It was a good match in the Round of 16, they actually played to their capacity and that gave them the victory against the host Argentina, I have not seen such intensity in any Nigeria teams in recent years, they did very, beating Argentina at home, was a good one, as it is now, they should pick the next game with care.

“They should not think that after beating Italy and Argentina, the other teams will be a stroll in the park, it is not done yet. “They have done something very good to get to this level. The players should play as if they are playing the final.”

He added that the players should understand what they are into, “They should continue to be serious, they have done very well in their last game and they should continue in same way.” Nigeria will be up against South Korea on Sunday (today) with the winner getting to the semifinal of the championship.