Flying Eagles Coach Plans Overhaul For World Cup

Flying Eagles head coach, Aliyu Zubairu, has promised to overhaul the squad for the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup after his team’s defeat to the Amajita of South Africa on Thursday.

Zubairu’s side lost 1-0 to the Amajita of South Africa in their semi-final contest at the ongoing 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations.

Tylon Smith scored the decisive goal for South Africa from a header in the 66th minute. The Flying Eagles dominated the game but were let down by their poor finishing.

Zubairu said the tournament has helped identify the players capable of stepping up to the next level and those who are not.

After the WAFU B success, many players were dropped because their quality was not sufficient for the continental stage.

He said a similar review would happen again. It is clear that some of the current squad members are not ready for the demands of a World Cup.

The Flying Eagles will take on hosts Egypt in the Third-Place match on Sunday.

