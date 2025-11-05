Flying Eagles Coach Joins Egyptian Side Telecom SC

Nigeria’s Flying Eagles Head Coach, Aliyu Zubair, has been appointed as the Coach of Egyptian second division league side Telecom Egypt SC.

Zubair, who recently led the Nigerian team to the FIFA U20 World Cup in Chile, was unveiled by the Egyptian side on a two-year deal. He was unveiled by the club leadership at their headquarters in Cairo.

The appointment comes off solid coaching credentials and Aliyu’s track record from leading Kthe wara United youth team in his home town of Ilorin to handling the National U20 team.

He’s reputed for promoting two different teams, Gombe United in 2021 and Elkanemi Warriors in 2024, to the top-flight league in Nigeria from the second division.

Zubair also notably led the Elkanemi Warriors of Maiduguri to winning the Nigerian most prestigious and oldest tournament, the President’s Federation Cup in 2024, an achievement he had earlier recorded as an Assistant Coach when Akwa United won the FA Cup trophy in 2017.

At the National level, the Kwara-born gaffer has also inked his name in the history book by leading the Nigerian Flying Eagles to win the WAFU-B tournament in 2024 and qualified the team to the World Cup after clinching the bronze medal in the Nations Cup.

Telecom Egypt, who are currently seeking promotion to the top-flight, have found a perfect choice in Aliyu Zubair as a Head Coach on the heels of his work ethic, football philosophy and club management.

Aliyu, joined in his new club by his Flying Eagles Assistant Coach, Lukman Ijaiya, will seek to replicate his promotional achievements in the Egyptian side.

Telecom, regarded as one of the most ambitious clubs in Egyptian football, boasts of vast financial resources and state-of-the-art training facilities. They are known for attracting top talent and investing in player development.

The Egyptian football scene, renowned for its competitive spirit and passionate fans, is a fresh challenge for Coach Aliyu Zubair, who has distinguished himself as an astute and result-oriented gaffer.