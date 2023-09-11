Flutterwave Unveils Digital Forex Solution, Swap

Flutterwave, a Nigerian fintech company had launched Swap, a digital platform for Nigerians to have immediate access to foreign currency at competitive exchange rates in partnership with Wema Bank and Kadavra BDC (Bureau De Change)

Flutterwave is a company that provides a payment infrastructure for global merchants and payment service providers across the continent and their digital solution, Swap, comes at a time when Nigerians and businesses are experiencing limited access to foreign currencies which poses a major challenge for individuals who seek to engage in international transactions, investments, and other cross-border financial activities.

These challenges have hindered macroeconomic growth and personal financial goals, making it difficult for individuals to have full access to global opportunities.

Swap, which is backed by the CBN and aims to solve Nigeria’s FX problems, the fintech is leveraging a partnership with Wema Bank, a commercial bank, and Kadavra BDC, a bureau de change (BDC), to provide liquidity and foreign exchange for the product.

The acting governor of the CBN, Mr Folashodun Shonubi told reporters at a press conference last week that Swap could solve two major problems facing Nigeria’s foreign exchange market: the lack of collaboration between institutions and the dependence on cash.

The Swap will ensure that every exchange is not only seamless and secure but also financially rewarding, granting consumers greater purchasing power and businesses massive investment potential.

Mr Shonubi said, “No new licenses were issued, and we believe (Swap) will help moderate the rates for the BDCs and at the same time differentiate BDCs from black market transactions,”

He noted that Flutterwave will leverage its International Money Transfer Operator license from the CBN to bring in the foreign currency, Kadavra will use its BDC license to sell it, and Wema Bank will support the entire process.”

He added that BDCs that refuse to go digital would be phased out of the system as the CBN tries to make the FX market cashless. “This helps us to differentiate between what is a regulated market, which is a BDC, as opposed to the ones which the central bank does not regulate.” He shared that the apex bank would monitor all transactions on Swap and unregulated foreign transactions would stop “because of what we’re doing here today.”

The launch of Swap comes a week after the CBN acting governor said the apex bank would clear all FX backlogs within two weeks. While previous attempts to clear the backlog, such as a publicised $ 3 billion AFREXIM loan, have not yielded any results, CBN is keeping its new plans to clear years’ worth of FX backlog close to its chest. A failure to clear these backlogs will keep significant demand flowing to the parallel market and limit the CBN’s ability to offer price stability.

Olugbenga Agboola, founder and CEO of Flutterwave commented on the product launch saying,” At Flutterwave, our dedication to innovation is matched only by our commitment to simplifying financial processes for endless possibilities. Swap represents a significant leap forward in how Nigerians will engage with foreign exchange.

“We understand the forex access challenges individuals and businesses face, and Swap is our answer to those pain points, providing a seamless and efficient platform for currency exchange. We are honoured to have secured regulatory approval and the trust of our partners Kadavra BDC and Wema Bank to bring this life-changing solution to Nigerians.”

On Flutterwave’s web app Swap is only available for registered Nigerian users. Users can only access dollars, euros, and pounds with the product, Swap will also be available via API for banks, and to Nigerians who sign up newly on the platform

Users must pass multiple identity verification phases and submit documentation online before accessing Swap, One-click access to Swap is available to existing users of Flutterwave for Business and Send App. Users would have to submit their bank verification number, a selfie, the reason they want to get FX, and documentation to support their reason.

After submitting all the required information, users can input the account numbers they want the money deposited into and get it instantly. The Swap will also be available via API for banks.

Cards will be issued by Flutterwave in October for Nigerians who require swift access to Personal Travel Allowance (PTA) and Business Travel Allowance (BTA).

Chief executive of Kadavra BDC, Cynthia Onyinyechi, noted that “Swap is a step in the right direction for solving major FX problems for Nigerians, and has simplified the process for accessing foreign currency at the click of a button.”

Similarly, the managing director of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, said: “Our support for digital innovation in the Nigerian finance industry has been unrivaled since the launch of our digital Bank, ALAT.

As a bank that is committed to digital innovation, we are proud to be on this journey with Flutterwave because we believe a product like Swap will have a major impact across all sectors.”