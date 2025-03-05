Flutterwave, SMEDAN Partner To Drive SMEs Growth In Nigeria

Share

Flutterwave, Africa’s leading payments technology company, has announced a strategic partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) to provide micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) across the nation with cutting-edge digital payment solutions, e-commerce tools, financial access, and capacity-building programs.

This partnership marks a significant milestone in Flutterwave’s ongoing mission to support small businesses and keep their businesses thriving, a commitment the company has demonstrated through innovative products and initiatives such as the Flutterwave Store, small business grants, annual trade fairs, and the ‘Keeping the Lights On’ campaign, which has helped thousands of businesses stay operational despite economic challenges.

Under this partnership, and in line with SMEDAN’s Grow Nigerian initiative, Flutterwave and SMEDAN will collaborate to provide MSMEs with seamless and secure digital storefronts and payment solutions, enabling them to accept payments from customers worldwide through mobile wallets, card payments and bank transfers.

Speaking on the partnership, Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave, emphasized the company’s dedication to empowering Nigerian businesses: “As a business with Nigerian roots, we understand the challenges that small businesses face daily.

That’s why we are honoured to partner with SMEDAN in ensuring that small businesses have access to the best payment and e-commerce solutions to scale their businesses.

This partnership reflects our continued commitment to keeping the lights on for small businesses and ensuring they have the financial tools they need to succeed in today’s digital economy.”

On his part, Charles Odii, Director-General and CEO of SMEDAN, expressed confidence in Flutterwave’s capabilities to drive meaningful impact: “One of the biggest challenges MSMEs face is access to digital tools, financial resources, and training that can help them scale.

“With Flutterwave as our partner, we are assured that we have a solid ally in our corner, providing Nigerian businesses with innovative and tailored solutions that will enable them to compete effectively on a global scale.”

“With Nigeria’s small businesses forming the backbone of the economy, this collaboration leverages the strengths of both organizations —

Flutterwave’s expertise in fintech and SMEDAN’s deep-rooted network within the MSME ecosystem create sustainable solutions that drive long-term business success.

Through this partnership, Flutterwave and SMEDAN reaffirm their commitment to empowering small businesses, promoting financial inclusion, and driving Nigeria’s economic development in the digital age.

