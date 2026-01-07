Flutterwave Acquires Open Banking Startup, Mono

African payment company, Flutterwave, has acquired Mono, positioning open banking as a core pillar in the evolution of alternative payment methods across the continent. The transaction was advised by Nichole Yembra, Founder and Managing Partner at The Chrysalis Advisors Africa, who supported the parties through strategic positioning and execution.

Mono’s API-driven platform enables secure access to financial data, identity verification, and account-to-account payments; capabilities that are increasingly critical as African markets move toward more trusted, data-led financial services.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Mono will continue to operate independently, with no changes to its leadership structure, team, or day-to-day operations.

Flutterwave’s stake enables strategic alignment rather than operational control, allowing Mono to maintain its pace of innovation while contributing its open banking infrastructure to Flutterwave’s broader payments ecosystem.

The acquisition reflects a growing recognition that the next phase of Africa’s payments growth will be driven less by card rails and more by bank-based, authenticated, and locally relevant payment methods.

By integrating Mono’s open banking APIs, Flutterwave strengthens its ability to support faster onboarding, improved verification, reduced fraud, and seamless account-to-account payments. The collaboration also creates a clear pathway for expanding into richer alternative payment methods, authenticated payment flows, and, over time, open bankingenabled stablecoin use cases.

It also carries implications well beyond product expansion. Businesses gain access to infrastructure that simplifies compliance-heavy processes such as identity checks and bank verification, while improving conversion and reliability at scale. Developers and partners benefit from a unified environment where payments and financial data coexist, reducing complexity and accelerating time to market.

The integration enhances Flutterwave’s vertical depth, reinforcing long-term value creation through stronger margins, deeper platform stickiness, and differentiated infrastructure.

Regulatory stakeholders benefit from increased standardization, stronger data protection, and adherence to global security frameworks. Olugbenga ‘GB’ Agboola, Founder and CEO of Flutterwave: “This acquisition reflects how we think about the future of financial infrastructure in Africa.

Payments, data, and trust cannot exist in silos. Open banking provides the connective tissue, and Mono has built critical infrastructure in this space. This acquisition allows us to expand what’s possible for businesses operating across African markets, while staying grounded in security, compliance, and local relevance.”