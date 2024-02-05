Flush Out Illegal Miners In Oyo, Makinde Tells LG Chairs, Traditional Rulers

Sequel to the January 16, 2024, deadly blast at Bodija, Ibadan, Governor Seyi Makinde has given the 33 Local Government Chairmen, as well as, the traditional rulers in the various communities the marching order to flush out illegal miners in their areas with immediate alacrity.

Speaking with journalists after a closed-door meeting on Monday, the governor who was represented by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon Olusegun Olayiwola, warmed that the state government has zero tolerance for crime and criminality and will stop at nothing to ensure safety of lives and property of the citizens.

He said, “One major point that was extensively discussed today, is the issue of security of lives and property in Oyo state. You will recall that about three weeks ago, there was an explosion at Bodija, Ibadan which eventually turned out to be a result of illegal activities of illegal or legal miners who are not supposed to keep such terrible equipment in residential areas.

“As a result of this, Chairmen and women in the 33 local government areas of Oyo state were invited to the office of the Hon. Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters today (Monday) and after the end of the meeting, it was resolved that security situation in Oyo state is very fluid, and as a result of this, the chairmen and chairwomen in the 33 local governments of Oyo state have decided that the three critical areas that the people and government of Oyo state need to look into are in the area illegal mining, land grabbing and banditry.”

“We have been coping with the issue of banditry for a while now, but unfortunately, the issue of land grabbing has taken centre stage of the insecurity of lives and property of the citizens of Oyo state now and the meeting discussed this extensively today and decided that forthwith, the chairmen and chairwomen of the local government are being saddled with the responsibility of taking charge of the security situations of their local government as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria has given them the power to do as the chief security officers of their local government.”

“As a result of this, we decided at today’s meeting that the illegal miners wherever they may be, the chairmen of various Local Governments should go after them, hunt and fish them out wherever they are.

“This can easily be done with the collaboration, assistance and support of royal fathers and traditional chiefs all over the councils. When they see and say something, we will be able to apprehend this person.

“Our traditional rulers and chiefs know where these people are operating because they live amongst them and cannot deny the fact that they don’t know the works of the people living in their domain”, he said.